Meridian Waste unit acquires certain assets of trucking firm Rapid Response

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-based unit of Meridian Waste has acquired certain assets of a transportation and logistics company in Wentzville.

Meridian Waste Missouri LLC, a provider of trash collection and other nonhazardous solid waste services, acquired all roll-off trucks, containers and contracts from Rapid Response Inc. Terms of the deal, which closed Tuesday, were not disclosed.

Rapid Response “will continue to focus on its continuing business of tractor trailer transportation and other delivery services,” Bob Mathis, Meridian Waste’s area president for Missouri, said in a statement.

The acquired equipment will be relocated to Meridian Waste’s hauling and transfer station operations, at 17900 Veteran’s Memorial Parkway in Foristell. Four CDL (commercial driver's license) drivers transferred to Meridian from Rapid Response, a spokeswoman said in an email to the Business Journal. No positions were lost in the transaction as Rapid Response sold only its roll-off assets, she said.

Rapid Response's transportation services include full truckloads, less than full truckloads, local deliveries, home deliveries, and home appliance and furniture services.

“Tuck in acquisitions, such as this asset purchase from Rapid Response, is ideal for our St. Louis marketplace operations,” Mathis said. “The team of professional CDL (commercial driver’s license) drivers is a welcome addition to our Meridian waste team and the additional customer base will not only grow our overall operations and revenue line, but it will also help densify our routing and increase profitability resulting in improved margin enhancement.“