One of the St. Louis region's largest nonprofits adds thrift store location

MEXICO, Missouri — MERS/Missouri Goodwill Industries Inc., one of the region's largest nonprofit organizations, is opening a new resale store Thursday, further expanding its retail reach outside the St. Louis market.

The new 15,000-square-foot retail store is located at 2781 S. Clark St. in Mexico, Missouri. It is the first Goodwill store in that Audrain County city, which is about 120 miles northwest of St. Louis and under 40 miles northeast of Columbia, Missouri. The store is in South Trails Center, which is anchored by an Aldi grocery and Dollar Tree location. The strip mall site is owned by Missouri ORDA Centers LLC, whose registered agent is Chesterfield attorney Alexander Moen, according to county and state records.

The new store will carry merchandise including men's, women's and children's clothing and shoes; decor and household goods; books; and seasonal items such as Halloween costumes and fall decorations. A donation drive-thru lane is located at the northwest rear of the building.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 9:50 a.m. Thursday before the store opens to shoppers at 10 a.m. Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

MERS Goodwill uses revenue from its now 44 Goodwill resale stores to help fund training and employment services, as well as its four free adult high schools.