Metro East arcade bar temporarily closing, relocating less than a year after opening

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Just shy of a year after its opening, an arcade bar in Edwardsville is temporarily closed as its owner searches for a new space.

Ryan Wilson, who opened Loading Bar in April 2022 at 6185 Bennett Drive, Suite C, said that he thinks the space, located in a commercial section of Trace on the Parkway is better suited to a restaurant than a bar or taphouse.

He announced Loading Bar’s temporary closure on March 14 in a post to the bar’s Facebook account.

He said that the bar wasn’t attracting many patrons from residential sections of Trace on the Parkway or college students from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, despite its proximity to both.

Wilson said he is actively scouting new spaces and has a few leads but didn't have information he could share now.

Currently, there is no time frame for when Loading Bar will reopen, he said.

