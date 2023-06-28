Metro East bakery reopens under new owners

Azúcar, Old City Bakery was reopened July 14 by wife-and-husband team of Noemi Carrillo and Salvador Abeja.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A Metro East bakery that closed in June has been reopened under new ownership.

Azúcar, Old City Bakery, located at 410 Beltline Road in Collinsville, was reopened July 14 by wife-and-husband team of Noemi Carrillo and Salvador Abeja.

They purchased the business, including the name and equipment, from Jeanetta Mitchem and her daughters, Brooke Romero and Morgan Hurtado, who had opened it in March in the leased space. Mitchem operated the bakery until closing in late June, posting on Facebook, "It wasn’t lack of business, more along the lines of bad timing for us personally."

Carrillo and Abeja are subleasing the space. The building is owned by Neil and Monica Munhofen of Belleville, according to county records.

Carrillo declined to disclose how much they have invested in the business, but said they are self-financing the venture.

