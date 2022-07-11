Metro East bank opens new O'Fallon, Illinois, branch

Bank President and CEO Rick Parks said he had been looking for a “more visible” location for a couple of years.

O'FALLON, Ill. — First National Bank of Waterloo opened a new branch on Monday along Interstate 64 in O’Fallon, Illinois, two days after closing the old one about two miles away.

Bank President and CEO Rick Parks said he had been looking for a “more visible” location for a couple of years. He said he found it after Busey Bank last November ended its lease at 1177 N. Green Mount Road.

First National Bank of Waterloo had a branch for 10 years at 104 Regency Park.

Traffic counts at the intersection of North Green Mount Road and East Francis Scott Parkway are high, Parks said. The bank plans to place a sign on top of the two-story building it is renting, making it a “billboard location” with high visibility that could attract more customers, he added.

The site is across the road from Dierbergs Crossing and adjacent to the Shoppes at Richland Creek. It also is on the edge of the O’Fallon-Shiloh boundary.

“While we’ve been in O’Fallon for 10 years, a lot of people don’t know we’re in O’Fallon unless they have done business with us and that’s partly a lack of visibility. We’ll build brand recognition and hopefully new customers and business,” Parks said.

