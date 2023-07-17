x
Business Journal

Metro East horse track completes $700K renovation project

The renovation project at FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing, long known as Fairmount Park, includes a kitchen and lounge, a wellness center and new offices.
FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing has renovated an existing building on its property, adding a kitchen and lounge, offices and wellness center.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Collinsville horse track FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing has completed a $700,000 renovation project to provide new amenities for those who work with the horses that race there.

The renovation project at FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing, long known as Fairmount Park, includes a kitchen and lounge, a wellness center and new offices for the group that represents horse owners and trainers at the facility.

Construction on the project began in November and involved gutting and renovating an existing building at the venue, said FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing President and General Manager Melissa Helton. The 4,038-square-foot building is located behind the facility’s horse track, near its final turn. Helton said the building had previously housed a kitchen, but it had been vacant since 2008.

The dining area located next to the kitchen.

“It’s a huge accomplishment to get this going and to show these horsemen we are here for them and want them (here),” Helton said.

