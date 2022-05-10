Developer plans 1st dual-branded hotel in Metro East

The hotel will be built at the northeast corner of Route 157 and Governors Parkway, near the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A dual-branded Hilton hotel is the latest project soon to be built along Governors Parkway in Edwardsville, following the news earlier this week that grocer Meijer plans to open its first store in the St. Louis region in nearby Glen Carbon.

Edwardsville-based R.L.P. Development, a division of R.P. Lumber, plans to build a dual-branded Hilton Garden Inn and Home2Suites hotel with 188 rooms. The hotel will be built on vacant land owned by R.L.P. at the northeast corner of Route 157 and Governors Parkway, near the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

The cost of the development was not disclosed. R.L.P. founder Robert Plummer said in a news release that the project will be “developed with private dollars and will provide significant tax revenues to local government entities.”

The project will be the first Hilton-branded hotel in Edwardsville and the first dual-branded hotel project in Metro East, R.L.P. said.

“These are two great Hilton brands, and they will be well-received in the market," Hilton Worldwide Senior Director of Development Chris Brock said in a statement.

The hotel project property, which is north of the Trace on the Parkway mixed-use development from Plocher Construction, has an outparcel that will be leased as commercial real estate space at a later time, R.L.P. said in the release.

The developer hopes to break ground by late 2022, but the project is still in the architectural design phase, a spokesman for the company said.