Metro East internet service provider gets $151M investment

FORT WORTH, Texas — Wisper ISP, a Mascoutah-based internet service provider, plans to expand operations after receiving an investment from a peer company.
Element8, an internet service provider based in Fort Worth. Texas, said Wednesday it has made an investment in Wisper as part of its “national expansion strategy.” A news release did not disclose financial terms of the deal, but Element8 told trade publication Telecompetitor it is providing $151 million to Wisper through its investment.
Wisper will continue to operate as an independent company led by founder and CEO Nathan Stooke. Founded in 2003, Wisper has more than 200 employees and provides internet service in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, focusing on rural locations.