Why this $70M Metro East retail project by The Staenberg Group could be last of its kind in the region

The new retail district will be called Orchard Town Center for its location on the former Foucek tree farm bordering Governors Parkway and Troy Road

GLEN CARBON, Ill. — A $70 million development from The Staenberg Group on a former orchard in Glen Carbon will surround a new Menards with 52 acres of retail that would be one of the largest projects in the Edwardsville area and potentially one of the last ground-up retail projects built in the St. Louis region.

The new retail district will be called Orchard Town Center for its location on the former Foucek tree farm bordering Governors Parkway and Troy Road. As development has flourished in the retail districts of Glen Carbon and Edwardsville over the last 15 years, the former orchard site was the last property that stayed undeveloped.

The site itself — in Glen Carbon, bordering Edwardsville — would be one of the largest developments in the history of either city. The village of Glen Carbon granted final approval last month to a redevelopment agreement with Overland-based developer The Staenberg Group outlining the new retail center, as well as a tax-increment financing district at the site.

Along with a 209,000-square-foot Menards store, Orchard Town Center will have more retail space totaling 55,000 square feet and 12 outlots for retail or restaurants. The 55,000 square feet of retail could be divided into two or three junior anchor tenants of 12,000 to 25,000 square feet.

Menards hopes to open as soon as possible, which would be the end of 2022 or early 2023, when four outlots could also open. Other tenants will follow in 2023, with the last pieces of the project planned to open by 2024, said Tim Lowe, senior vice president of leasing and development for The Staenberg Group.

The site is directly across the street from Edwardsville Crossing, which was developed in 2005 by Dierbergs Markets and Capitol Land and is anchored by retailers including Dierbergs, Petco, Books-A-Million and Old Navy.