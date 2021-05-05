Metro's on-demand transit service expanded in parts of St. Louis County

Service in the north St. Louis County area has been expanded to now include Glasgow Village, Calverton Park and other neighborhoods south of Interstate 270

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Metro Transit, the St. Louis region's public transportation operator, expanded service areas and changed operating hours for its Via Metro STL on-demand transit service, effective Monday. Changes also were made to St. Clair County Transit District's van service.

Service in the north St. Louis County area has been expanded to now include Glasgow Village, Calverton Park and other neighborhoods south of Interstate 270. Operating hours for service in north St. Louis County are now 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., seven days a week. The service previously was available from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

In southwest St. Louis County, existing Via Metro STL service in the Fenton/Valley Park area has been expanded to reach more destinations, such as St. Luke’s Des Peres Hospital, Dougherty Ferry Assisted Living Facility, and St. Louis County Library’s Grand Glaize Branch. Operating hours are now 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily., changed from the previous 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Via Metro STL service, launched last year, is an app-based service that allows riders to hail a vehicle from a smartphone to reach any location within its north and southwest St. Louis County operating areas during service hours. Metro partnered with New York-based Via Transportation Inc. to set up the service. Rides also can be arranged by calling 636-251-3328. Via Metro STL rides cost $2 apiece, and for $3 riders can combine a single Via Metro trip with a two-hour pass that can be used on MetroBus or MetroLink lines.