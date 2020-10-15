Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District awarded $22 million loan for wastewater upgrades

The loan will go toward upgrades to MSD’s Deer Creek Pump Station

ST. LOUIS — The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has been awarded a $22 million loan from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to make improvements to its local wastewater collection system.

The loan will go toward upgrades to MSD’s Deer Creek Pump Station and the project is expected to be completed in January 2023, according to a release.

Workers will install six pumps and other equipment to remove stored wastewater from the Deer Creek Sanitary Tunnel, which is under construction. Plans call for extra space at the station so another pump can be added if additional capacity is required, officials said.

Upgrades to the Deer Creek Pump Station will help prevent sewer overflows, improve efficiency and extend the life of the system. The project’s total cost is $34 million, with $22 million coming from the Clean Water State Revolving loan fund and $12 million from other funding mechanisms.

