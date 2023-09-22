Quickly growing, Mexican-inspired fast-food concept planning expansion into St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Taco John’s is looking to expand to St. Louis.
Taco John’s International Inc. — a quickly growing, Mexican-inspired fast-food concept — has met with a few interested franchisees in the area and hopes to open its first brick-and-mortar in the St. Louis region by late 2024 or early 2025, Vice President for Franchise Development Brooks Speirs said.
Known for its Potato Olés — bite-sized deep-fried potato nuggets — the Cheyenne, Wyoming-based company is on track to open more than 20 stores this year, Speirs said, marking the most stores the company has opened in a single calendar year in the last two decades.
Currently, there are nearly 400 Taco John’s restaurants across 23 states, mostly spanning the Upper Midwest. The company has 11 restaurants in Missouri, according to its website.