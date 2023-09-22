Quickly growing, Mexican-inspired fast-food concept planning expansion into St. Louis region

The Mexican-inspired fast-food concept hopes to open its first brick-and-mortar in the St. Louis region by late 2024 or early 2025.

ST. LOUIS — Taco John’s is looking to expand to St. Louis.

Taco John’s International Inc. — a quickly growing, Mexican-inspired fast-food concept — has met with a few interested franchisees in the area and hopes to open its first brick-and-mortar in the St. Louis region by late 2024 or early 2025, Vice President for Franchise Development Brooks Speirs said.

Known for its Potato Olés — bite-sized deep-fried potato nuggets — the Cheyenne, Wyoming-based company is on track to open more than 20 stores this year, Speirs said, marking the most stores the company has opened in a single calendar year in the last two decades.