Microsoft permanently shutters physical stores, including in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Microsoft will permanently close its 83 physical Microsoft Store retail locations, the company said Friday.

That includes the software company's single St. Louis-area location, on the second floor of the Saint Louis Galleria.

The closures will cost approximately $450 million during the quarter ending June 30, which includes primarily asset write-offs and impairments.

Microsoft said in a release it will continue to invest in and grow in digital storefronts on Microsoft.com, Xbox and Windows, both in terms of software and hardware. It has added new services including one-on-one video chat support, online tutorial videos and virtual workshops.

Microsoft Store employees will stay on and interact with customers virtually from corporate offices and remote workplaces.

“We deliberately built teams with unique backgrounds and skills that could serve customers from anywhere. The evolution of our workforce ensured we could continue to serve customers of all sizes when they needed us most, working remotely these last months,” Microsoft Corporate Vice President David Porter said in the statement.

