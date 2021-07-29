MidAmerica Airport fails to win grant aimed at adding flights

"While disappointing, this does not change MidAmerica St. Louis Airport’s strategy for adding new city-pairs with Allegiant"

ST. LOUIS — MidAmerica Airport in St. Clair County has failed to win a federal grant aimed at expanding air service, but one Missouri airport did land the money.

MidAmerica earlier this year submitted an application to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Small Community Air Service Development Program, which helps smaller markets add flights.

It envisioned utilizing the grants, which go up to $1 million each, to add destinations, likely through the airport's only carrier, Allegiant Air (NASDAQ: ALGT). In its application for the funds, MidAmerica said it contemplated adding service to Newark/New York, Denver, Balitmore/Washington, Los Angeles, Oakland/Bay Area, San Diego and Orange County/Santa Ana. Allegiant currently flies to 14 destinations from MidAmerica, according to its website.

Bryan Johnson, MidAmerica's director, said in an email that "while disappointing, this does not change MidAmerica St. Louis Airport’s strategy for adding new city-pairs with Allegiant and the overall expansion of the airline network."

"Ultimately our growth benefits all of our communities, which encompasses the entire St. Louis metro area," he said.

The Department of Transportation said that in Missouri, Springfield-Branson won a $750,000 grant from the program to add service to Washington Reagan National Airport on American Airlines. Twenty-one other cities also won grants.

Click here for the full story.