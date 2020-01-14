BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The primary air carrier at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Belleville will add another destination to its offerings this summer.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air (NASDAQ: ALGT) on Tuesday announced that, starting June 6, it will offer twice-weekly service to Savannah International Airport in Georgia with one-way fares as low as $55. The Belleville-based airport said the seasonal flights will be available on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Allegiant already is MidAmerica's primary carrier, with service to 10 destinations: Las Vegas; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Phoenix; and the Florida cities of Sarasota, Orlando, Tampa Bay, Ft. Myers, Destin, Ft. Lauderdale and Jacksonville.

The new route is part of a 44-route nationwide expansion announced by the airline Tuesday.

"There is a lot of leisure demand for cities that are regional destinations, and this route expansion will address some of that need," Drew Wells, Allegiant's vice president of planning and revenue, said in a news release. "Also, this growth is about Allegiant being true to our mission as a company. We're increasing the number of low-cost, affordable travel options for people who may otherwise be priced out of air travel."

