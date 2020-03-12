Local hotelier Midas Hospitality opens $20M hotel in the Kansas City area

This is Midas' first Overland Park development and its third Kansas hotel

KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Local hotelier Midas Hospitality has opened a $20 million hotel in the Kansas City area.

The SpringHill Suites-Overland Park is a five-story hotel with 128 rooms at 4081 Indian Creek Parkway, and is Midas' first Overland Park development and its third Kansas hotel. The hotel is located near Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens and Topgolf.

The Maryland Heights-based developer, which owns and manages 38 properties across the U.S., will manage the hotel. It was built by Thomas Construction of Osage Beach, Missouri.

Midas Hospitality, led by co-founders David Robert and J.T. Norville, is one of St. Louis' fastest growing companies. Revenue from 2017 to 2019 grew 90% to a total of $151 million, according to Business Journal research.

Click here for the full story.