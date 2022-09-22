Midtown entertainment redevelopment sets opening date

The historic Armory building is being overhauled into a 250,000-square-foot facility that officials said will be St. Louis’ largest indoor entertainment venue.

ST. LOUIS — The Armory, an entertainment redevelopment in Midtown, has set a Dec. 9 opening date for its first phase.

The project's developer, Green Street Real Estate Ventures, is overhauling the historic Armory building at 3660 Market St. into a 250,000-square-foot entertainment facility that officials said will be St. Louis’ largest indoor entertainment venue.

The $60 million Armory complex's first phase includes more than 40 interactive games; a two-story slide; six bars; dozens of TV screens; a 60-foot stage for live entertainment; and VIP event spaces, officials said in a Wednesday release. It was to utilize tax credits, districts and abatements.

“Our goal with the Armory is to create the Midwest’s most industry-altering entertainment space, a place unlike anything we have in St. Louis,” Ali Lamb, director of marketing at the Armory, said in a statement. “The Armory was designed to be the perfect day-to-day hang out space, transform into the ultimate location for festivals and live music, host cause-based community events, and more, all in one day or week! The possibilities are excitingly endless, and each experience could be entirely unique.”

Following the December opening of the Armory's first phase, another five venues will open throughout the property in spring 2023, officials said Wednesday. The Armory also will house the St. Louis Tennis Hall of Fame. Additional information on the five other tenants and the hall of fame will be announced over the next few months, officials said.

The Armory will begin hiring at the end of this month for about 400 new jobs, according to the release. More information is available on the project's website here.