x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Business Journal

Mission Taco Joint restaurant launches retail line, plans new locations

The West Coast-style taco chain has plans to open locations in Kansas City and west St. Louis County.
Credit: Mission Taco Joint
Mission Taco Truck launched in 2015 after owners Jason and Adam Tilford had already established two brick-and-mortar Mission Taco Joint locations.

ST. LOUIS — Mission Taco Joint is back in growth mode, as the company plans to open new restaurant locations and recently launched a retail line.

Jason and Adam Tilford, owners of the taco chain, said the company spent the last three years attempting to find solutions to various pandemic-related problems but now feels ready to tackle expansionary projects.

Mission Taco earlier this month expanded its brand by launching a retail line focused on its house-made tortilla chips. Dubbed MTJ Chips, the product is available at Straub’s Markets and The Annex in Webster Groves.

Credit: Mission Taco Joint.
Mission Taco Joint earlier this month expanded its brand by launching its "MTJ Chips" retail line.

A third Kansas City-area location is slated to open in early summer, Adam said.

After that, Mission will look to add another St. Louis-area location, this time in West County. The brothers are “currently in talks with a couple different opportunities” for locations in West County but don't yet have any concrete plans to share, Adam said.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Panera debuts handbag that doubles as a sandwich holder

Before You Leave, Check This Out