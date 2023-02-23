Mission Taco Joint restaurant launches retail line, plans new locations

The West Coast-style taco chain has plans to open locations in Kansas City and west St. Louis County.

ST. LOUIS — Mission Taco Joint is back in growth mode, as the company plans to open new restaurant locations and recently launched a retail line.

Jason and Adam Tilford, owners of the taco chain, said the company spent the last three years attempting to find solutions to various pandemic-related problems but now feels ready to tackle expansionary projects.

Mission Taco earlier this month expanded its brand by launching a retail line focused on its house-made tortilla chips. Dubbed MTJ Chips, the product is available at Straub’s Markets and The Annex in Webster Groves.

A third Kansas City-area location is slated to open in early summer, Adam said.

After that, Mission will look to add another St. Louis-area location, this time in West County. The brothers are “currently in talks with a couple different opportunities” for locations in West County but don't yet have any concrete plans to share, Adam said.

