St. Louis taco restaurant serving up third Kansas City-area location

The West Coast-style taco restaurant will open next year inside a 4,554-square-foot space formerly occupied by an upscale sports bar.

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Mission Taco Joint is opening its third Kansas City-area location and first in Kansas at Leawood’s Park Place shopping center.

The West Coast-style taco restaurant will open next year inside a 4,554-square-foot space formerly occupied by The Ainsworth, an upscale sports bar that opened in 2018. St. Louis-based Mission Taco Joint tapped SPACE Architecture + Design to redesign the space at 11563 Ash St., which will seat about 120. The restaurant overlooks Park Place’s outdoor area used for concerts, movies and ice skating.

The new location marks the company’s eighth restaurant. Founded in 2013, Mission Taco Joint expanded beyond St. Louis in 2017, with a location at 409 E. 18th St. in Kansas City. Its second Kansas City location opened in late 2018 at 5030 Main St.

First Fridays coupled with developer Matt Abbott’s enthusiasm for the Crossroads Arts District piqued co-founder Adam Tilford’s interest in Kansas City. The energy Abbott brought to the Crossroads was inspiring, and Mission Taco Joint wanted to contribute to the momentum, Tilford said during a previous interview.