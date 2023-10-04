Food giant accuses Mission Taco of trademark infringement

The lawsuit urges Mission Taco to refrain from opening any new restaurants under its current name.

ST. LOUIS — Gruma Corp. on Monday sued Mission Taco Joint in federal court in St. Louis, claiming that it's infringing on trademarks for Gruma's Mission brand of tortillas, chips and other products.

The suit said Texas-based Gruma, which sells Mission products in groceries, became aware of Mission Taco at the 2023 Tortilla Industry Association meeting in Austin.

It said the litigation is a response to the "likelihood of expansion of (Mission Taco's use of the trademarks) outside of Missouri and into grocery stores and supermarkets on Mexican food products."

"Given the fame of the Mission brand for Mexican food products, it is inevitable that the use of the name Mission Taco by Mission Taco will result in confusion of the purchasing public, who both eat at Mission Taco restaurants and buy Gruma's Mission brand food products," the suit said.

It asks the court to enjoin Mission Taco from using Gruma's trademarks.

