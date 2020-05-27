Missouri American Water building new service center

"This investment will enhance our ability to provide outstanding service and reliability to our customers, who are at the center of everything we do"

ST. LOUIS — Missouri American Water has started construction on a new 10,000-square-foot service center in north St. Louis County to better serve its customers in the area.

"This investment will enhance our ability to provide outstanding service and reliability to our customers, who are at the center of everything we do," Missouri American Water President Debbie Dewey said in a statement. "We carefully chose this location to allow our employees to respond more quickly to water main breaks and other critical customer service needs in north St. Louis County."

The new service center, located at 9040 Frost St., will increase efficiency by bringing 50 employees within a 15-minute drive of most customers in the area, officials said. This will allow the utility company for faster responses to emergency main breaks and reduce travel times for customer service appointments.

The service center will be completed by the end of the year and is part of an effort to more strategically locate field operation centers throughout St. Louis County, officials said.

"We are glad to see Missouri American Waster investing in our community and making this effort to better serve their customers," Rita Heard Days, St. Louis County councilwoman, said in a statement. "Customers in North County will benefit from faster response times to their water-related issues when this service center is complete."

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing services to 1.5 million people, officials said. American Water employs more than 6,800 people in 46 states.