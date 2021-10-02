Missouri’s largest Anheuser-Busch distributor to build new HQ in Fenton

Construction will start this month on the 250,000-square-foot warehouse and office building along Interstate 44 at Fenton Logistics Park

FENTON, Mo. — Grey Eagle Distributors, Missouri’s largest Anheuser-Busch distributor, has announced it will build a new headquarters in Fenton that will double the size of its current operation.

Construction will start this month on the 250,000-square-foot warehouse and office building along Interstate 44 at Fenton Logistics Park, the company said. An investment cost was not given for the facility, which is more than twice the size of its current 115,400-square-foot building at 2340 Millpark Dr. In Maryland Heights.

According to a news release, Grey Eagle projects the facility will be operational in April 2022 and include a 5,000-square-foot hospitality room that connects to an outdoor entertainment space.

The company’s 250 full-time employees will move from Grey Eagle’s current office location along Page Avenue in Maryland Heights.

“Maryland Heights has been our home since Grey Eagle was founded in 1963,” said David Stokes, Grey Eagle president and CEO. “For the past several years, we have experienced significant growth through the addition of new brands and territory acquisitions, which has resulted in the need to expand our facility.”

Chesterfield-based Gabriel Project Management is the construction manager on the project, Maplewood-based Gray Design Group is the architect and Brentwood-based Musick Construction is the builder, officials said.

Grey Eagle’s announcement is the latest development at Fenton Logistics Park. In December, travel center brand Wally’s announced its first St. Louis location at the park. The travel center also marks Fenton Logistics Park's first retail development. Owned and developed by Clayton-based U.S. Capital Development, the park is home a mix of industrial and office tenants including BASF, BJC Medical Group, 1st Phorm, Hubbell Killark, CoreLink, Beckwood Press, Alkem Laboratories, Nexius and Skin Specialty Solutions.