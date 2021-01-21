118-year-old Missouri Athletic Club elects first woman president

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) has elected the first woman president in its 118-year history.
Angie Minges, strategic planning leader for the Americas at Nestlé Purina, has been elected the club's 106th president.
Minges joined the MAC in 2015 and has served on the membership, strategic planning and Women’s Initiative Group, which she chaired.
She will succeed Dan Lett. The other four officers elected are Aaron Pawlitz, first vice president; Julie Ahrling, second vice president; Duke Niedringhaus, secretary; and Matt Gross, treasurer. All begin one-year terms May 20.
The MAC opened its doors on Sept. 13, 1903, as St. Louis was preparing for the 1904 Olympics and World's Fair.
Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.