118-year-old Missouri Athletic Club elects first woman president

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) has elected the first woman president in its 118-year history.

Angie Minges, strategic planning leader for the Americas at Nestlé Purina, has been elected the club's 106th president.

Minges joined the MAC in 2015 and has served on the membership, strategic planning and Women’s Initiative Group, which she chaired.

The MAC opened its doors on Sept. 13, 1903, as St. Louis was preparing for the 1904 Olympics and World's Fair.