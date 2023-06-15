Missouri Athletic Club eyes new location for expansion

The Missouri Athletic Club operates its historic clubhouse downtown at 405 Washington Ave., which opened in 1916.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Athletic Club is considering an expansion into Clayton, which would add to its existing locations in downtown St. Louis and west St. Louis County.

Representatives of the club have toured the newly vacated space of another private organization, the Saint Louis Club, in the Pierre Laclede Center building in downtown Clayton, people familiar with the matter said.

The Saint Louis Club left that space this year, moving into brand-new space at the Centene Plaza C office tower at 7676 Forsyth Blvd. in Clayton. Before switching locations, the private Clayton club previously occupied three floors at Pierre Laclede, at 7701 Forsyth Blvd.