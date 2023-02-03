Missouri paces to be the fastest state to reach $1B in cannabis sales

Greenlight Dispensary CEO John Mueller, who runs the largest cannabis operation in Missouri, said the one-hour customer waiting period at his stores during the first week of business was remedied by hiring another 100 people throughout the state.



“We needed more staff than we thought, because volume was up significantly more than we planned on,” Mueller said. “We immediately started a hiring spree because my goal is to get wait times always under 15 minutes. We’re not alone. Missouri had 12,500 employees in the cannabis industry, and when the new numbers come out, we expect it to be closer to 15,000, as everybody started ramping up to meet demand.”