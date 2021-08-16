Databank: Missouri colleges where grads earn the best starting salaries

Rising student loan debt means that earning potential after graduation is even more vital when considering colleges

ST. LOUIS — With student debt continuing to rise, prospective students are looking for the best value and starting salary after graduation when making their decision about where to go to college.

According to research organization EducationDebt.org, student loan debt in the U.S. totals $1.73 trillion, and that number is growing six times faster than the nation’s economy.

The rising total means that earning potential after graduation is even more vital when considering colleges.

And for Missouri colleges and universities, students can find the best starting salary after graduation at Missouri University of Science and Technology at $69,200. That’s according to financial technology company SmartAsset, which ranked the state’s higher education institutions by starting salary.

In Missouri, the average starting salary is $49,092, according to the study.