State offers $30M in COVID-19 grants for small businesses

ST. LOUIS — The state of Missouri's Department of Economic Development will dole out up to $30 million in COVID-19 relief grants to small businesses.

Organizations must employ 50 people or fewer, including owners, to be eligible for the $50,000 grants. They must have incurred costs due to COVID-19 closures between March 1 and Nov. 15 this year. Applications will be accepted beginning Wednesday.

"The department is focused on assisting the hardest hit industries including retail trade, accommodation, food service, and health care, in addition to family-owned farms," it said. "However, this grant is not limited to these industries."

In another program funded under the federal CARES Act, $20 million in grants will go to companies that produce personal-protective equipment.

