Missouri could outperform some western markets as recreational cannabis sales edge higher in May

Missouri has sold $471.1 million worth of cannabis since recreational sales started Feb. 3.

Missouri’s recreational cannabis sales edged higher in May, as the market looks to outperform legacy markets out West in its first year of operations, data from the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services shows.

Missouri has sold $471.1 million worth of cannabis since recreational sales started Feb. 3. Medical marijuana sales became legal in the state in October 2020.

Total cannabis sales in May came in at $120.9 million, just below April’s total sales of $121.1 million. Adult-use sales grew about 2% to $92.6 million in May, compared to the prior month; while medical sales fell about 6% to $28.3 million, compared to the month-ago frame.