x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Business Journal

Missouri court rejects Johnson & Johnson's appeal of $2.12B baby powder verdict

Johnson & Johnson said it plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court
Credit: SLBJ

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Johnson & Johnson's appeal of a $2.12 billion award to women who blamed its baby power for their ovarian cancer.

A state appeals court in June had upheld a St. Louis jury's 2018 verdict of liability but reduced the award to $2.12 billion from $4.7 billion, saying 17 of the women shouldn't have been included in the original verdict because they were not Missouri residents.

Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday it plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, saying the verdict was “fundamentally flawed trial, grounded in a faulty presentation of the facts,” and “at odds with decades of independent scientific evaluations confirming Johnson’s Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos and does not cause cancer," according to Reuters.

Click here for the full story.

Related Articles