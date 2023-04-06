Poll identifies leader in Missouri governor's race

The poll, from Remington Research Group, said Ashcroft, the secretary of state who announced a gubernatorial bid this month, leads with 29% support. He's followed by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe (13%) and state Sen. Bill Eigel (4%). Kehoe is a declared candidate; Eigel is exploring a bid. Fifty-four percent of respondents were undecided.

The Missouri Independent reported Monday that Kehoe raised roughly $650,000 during the first three months of the year, much more than Ashcroft and Eigel. Missouri Scout, the private news service run by Business Journal columnist Dave Drebes, reported Monday that Axiom Strategies, the political consulting firm run by Jeff Roe, will work for Kehoe's political action committee, American Dream, in the race. Axiom last year helped Eric Schmitt secure his win in a U.S. Senate race.