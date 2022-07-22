Find out where Missouri, Illinois rank among best states for business

Ranked on 88 different metrics, all 50 states were scored based on topics such as cost of doing business, economy, education and more.

ST. LOUIS — CNBC released its list of America’s Top States for Business in 2022. Ranked on 88 different metrics, all 50 states were scored based on topics such as cost of doing business, economy, education and more.

Illinois and Missouri both placed in the top 25. Illinois ranked 19th this year, down from 15th in 2021. Missouri came in 25th this year, the same as in 2021.

The ranking is released annually by New Jersey-based CNBC.

Topic categories included workforce, infrastructure, cost of doing business, economy, life, health and inclusion, technology and innovation, business friendliness, education, access to capital and cost of living. States were ranked out of 50 in each of these categories.

“Each category is weighted based on how frequently states use them as a selling point in economic development marketing materials,” CNBC.com staff said in a news release. “That way, our study ranks the states based on attributes they use to sell themselves.”

The study also offered more information on each state, including the state’s 2022 rank and grade by category.

Illinois was in the top 10 in this year's ranking for infrastructure, technology and innovation, education, and access to capital, receiving As or Bs for each. Illinois ranked worst this year for economy, at No. 44, and business friendliness, at No. 40, receiving F grades for each.

Missouri topped the 2022 rankings at No. 1 for cost of doing business, and sixth for cost of living and 10th for infrastructure, receiving As or Bs in those categories. The state's worst rankings this year were No. 49 for workforce and No. 46 for life, health and inclusion, receiving F grades for each.

