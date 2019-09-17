ST. LOUIS — More than 20 Missouri schools are among U.S. News & World Report's 2020 ranking of the best colleges, as well as a top 20 ranking for Washington University. In addition, we included four Illinois schools (those in the St. Louis region) in our slideshow ranking, based on U.S. News & World Report data.

When ranking its national universities category, U.S. News & World Report examines schools that offer a full range of undergraduate majors, plus master's and doctoral programs, and those that emphasize faculty research or award professional practice doctorates.

The regional universities ranking features schools that offer a broad scope of undergraduate degrees and some master's degree programs, but few doctoral programs, U.S. News & World Report said. The regional universities are ranked in four geographical groups: North, South, Midwest and West.

Click here to see which schools made the cut.

