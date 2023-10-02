Missouri names winners of cannabis 'microbusiness' licenses

Six licenses were awarded in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — The state of Missouri on Monday named the 48 winners of cannabis "microbusiness" licenses.

The Division of Cannabis Regulation said six microbusiness licenses were awarded in each of Missouri's eight congressional districts: two dispensary licenses and four wholesale facility licenses. Officials said in a news release that the Missouri Lottery conducted the drawing "without reference to the identities of the applicants."

Approved in the first congressional district, including St. Louis, were:

Ever Co LLC, 5409 Bulwer Ave. (dispensary)

N&M&R Enterprise LLC, 1020 Meadowlark Drive (dispensary)

Bahiya Blooms LLC, 4548 Gravois Ave.(wholesale)

Revive Roots LLC, 2675 Washington Ave. (wholesale)

Deer Owl Family Farms Incorporated, no address (wholesale)

Byepolar Thymez LLC, 1111 Belgrove Drive (wholesale)

The state said that prior to issuing the licenses, the division "conducted a review of the drawn applicants to determine whether applicants were eligible to receive a license."