Missouri ranks high for eviction fears compared with other states

ST. LOUIS — For the past 13 weeks and counting, the U.S. Census Bureau has been collecting pandemic-related data through its Household Pulse Survey. Among other metrics, the survey tracks food scarcity, housing insecurity, expected loss in employment income, and likelihood of eviction or foreclosure.

Missouri compares fairly well with other states on most metrics — with the exception of likelihood of eviction or foreclosure. According to the most recent week of the survey, Week 13, Missouri is the state with the fourth-highest percentage of adults who rated their foreclosure or eviction possibility as either very likely or somewhat likely. Illinois isn’t far behind, at No. 8.

Illinois currently has a statewide moratorium on evictions; Missouri does not. Nebraska, the state with the highest level of eviction and foreclosure fears, also lacks a statewide moratorium.

On Sept. 1, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a nationwide order halting some types of residential evictions through the end of the year.

