Missouri's recreational cannabis market drives growth in higher-paying jobs

ST. LOUIS — Missouri cannabis firms have added jobs since the state's recreational market launched this year, data and company officials said, positions that reportedly pay better than in other markets.

Greenlight, a Kansas City-based cannabis company with 14 dispensaries in the state, including three in the St. Louis area, has grown its total number of workers to about 500 from about 320 at the end of last year, according to Chief Executive John Mueller. (Greenlight will soon open a 15th dispensary, its fourth in the St. Louis region, in Rock Hill, according to its website.)

And Jason Nelson, chief executive of BeLeaf Medical, an Earth City-based cannabis company, said that since the state’s recreation market launched, his company’s five dispensary locations, which operate under the Swade brand, have each grown their employee count by about 30%, while cultivation staff has grown by about 40%.

Statewide numbers support the trend.