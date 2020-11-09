Missouri launches tech training program for workers laid off during pandemic

"By committing resources to this unique training program Missouri has taken a positive step to expand the state’s tech workforce"

ST. LOUIS — The state of Missouri has partnered with a nonprofit technology trade association to provide free IT training to individuals whose employment has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development is teaming up with Illinois-based CompTIA to provide technology training to individuals laid off or furloughed due to the pandemic. The state is using federal CARES Act funding to provide the training, which will be made available to up to 1,000 Missouri residents.

Training offered through the partnership will include online programs to provide professional certification in information technology, cybersecurity and project management. Officials said the training is designed to help displaced workers develop new skills and launch careers in the technology sector.

“The technology workforce is one of the largest and fastest growing segments of the U.S. labor market, even amidst the continuing uncertainties of COVID-19,” said Mark Plunkett, senior director of global training operations and business development for CompTIA Custom Training. “By committing resources to this unique training program Missouri has taken a positive step to expand the state’s tech workforce. More importantly, the state is opening the door to new career options for some of its citizens. CompTIA is prepared to lend its full support to this effort.”

Applicants for training must be at least 18 years old. Enrollment in for programming is open until Dec. 4. More information about the training can be found here.

The region's technology workforce needs are expected to grow in the coming years. Between 2018 and 2023, the state's tech workforce is expected to grow by 9.5%, ranking it ninth among U.S. state.