WRIGHT CITY, Mo. — Sugarfire Smoke House, through a new partnership, will set up operations at Cedar Lake Cellars' smokehouse to serve barbecue-themed favorites.

"Sugarfire is known for the highest quality barbecue, and we want our customers to experience only the best," owner Carl Bolm said in a statement. "We are excited to enter into this partnership where our guests can enjoy the area's most iconic barbecue menu during their visit to our winery."

Cedar Lake Cellars, a year-round winery and event center, is located at 11008 Schreckengast Road in Wright City, Missouri. The winery serves a variety of Cedar Lake Cellars wines from Missouri and California, as well as 3 Swans wines from the West Coast.

The winery added The Smokehouse in April 2018 after an $80,000 build out. The 1,200-square-foot space features an array of sandwiches, barbecue and flatbread pizzas. The building where Cedar Lake added The Smokehouse once housed the winery's 400-square-foot Lakeside Grille.

The year prior, Cedar Lake added a new mixed-drinks menu, which added an additional $50,000 in revenue.

Sugarfire Smoke House, which was founded by Mike Johnson and Charlie Downs, has locations in Olivette, St. Charles, Valley Park, O'Fallon (known as Winghaven), Washington, Farmington, Cape Girardeau and downtown St. Louis, Missouri. Sugarfire also has locations in O'Fallon, and Edwardsville, Illinois; Union, Kentucky; Indianapolis, and Westminster, Colorado.