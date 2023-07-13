Missouri's cannabis market outperforms other states new to sales

In June, Missouri's total cannabis sales came in at $121.2 million.

ST. LOUIS — Missouri’s recreational cannabis sales grew in June, as the market outperforms other recently launched adult-use markets, data from the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services show.

Missouri has sold $592.3 million worth of cannabis since recreational sales started Feb. 3. Medical marijuana sales became legal in the state in October 2020.

Total cannabis sales in June came in at $121.2 million, just above May’s total sales of $120.9 million. Adult use grew almost 3% to $95.2 million in June, compared with the prior month, while medical fell about 8% to $26 million.

Among five states that launched adult-use retail markets in late 2022 and early 2023, the Cannabis Business Times reported that Missouri has reported the highest average monthly sales, with sales nearly 10 times those of Connecticut, which launched its adult-use market in January, and sales more than 20 times those of New York and Rhode Island, which both launched in December.

