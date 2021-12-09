Developer proposes $100M mixed-use Clayton project

The 20-story development would include 270 apartments

CLAYTON, Mo. — Local developer Green Street Real Estate Ventures LLC is proposing a $100 million mixed-use project in Clayton.

The 20-story development, to be located at Bemiston and Carondelet avenues, would include 270 apartments, about 10,00 square feet of amenity space, a 380-space parking structure as well as space for anchor tenant Sterling Bank. The bank, which currently has a branch at the site and owns the property, is partnering with Green Street on the project, officials said Wednesday.

Sterling's space will include 4,500 square feet of first-floor commercial banking space, a walk-up ATM and 10,500 square feet of branch offices.

Green Street's HDA subsidiary will design the project, with construction led by Green Street Building Group and its joint venture partner, Tarlton, officials said. Ground breaking is expected in fall 2022, with construction to take 18 months.

Green Street said it plans to begin the rezoning process before the end of the first quarter next year. It held a community information session Wednesday at the Center of Clayton.

“Sterling Bank looks forward to providing our customers and employees a fresh, modern experience as part of this innovative redevelopment,” Jim Duncan, St. Louis president at Sterling Bank, said Wednesday in a statement. “We are excited to continue our commitment to the community through additional investment in downtown Clayton.”