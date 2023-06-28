Mixed-use development with Fields Foods, senior housing planned in north St. Louis

The north St. Louis location would be Fields Foods' seventh store.

ST. LOUIS — A mixed-use development planned in north St. Louis would add a new grocery store and affordable housing to vacant buildings and properties in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

The first phase of the Fields Place project, to be built at the north side of the intersection of Lexington and Clarence avenues, would see construction of a four-story building with a location of Fields Foods on the ground floor and three levels of age-restricted senior housing, according to plans filed with the city. About 50 apartments would be created, they indicated.

The phase one building would have three other commercial spaces in addition to the Fields Foods, according to filings with the city.

A second phase of Fields Place would add another building with three stories, which would house about 40 senior apartments, according to the plans.

