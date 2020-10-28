Metro, city officials hail $90M mixed-use project they say will boost transit experience, neighborhood

Expo at Forest Park will include 285 market-rate apartments in more than 278,000 square feet of residential and amenity space

ST. LOUIS — Officials with the city of St. Louis and Bi-State Development gathered on a rainy Tuesday morning for the groundbreaking of a $90 million mixed-use project that will add density next to a Metro Transit station.

Expo at Forest Park, at DeBaliviere Avenue and Forest Park Parkway, will include 285 market-rate apartments in more than 278,000 square feet of residential and amenity space, and 30,000 square feet of retail across two buildings on the DeBaliviere Place and Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood boundary.

The neighboring Forest Park-DeBaliviere Transit Center will serve as an anchor for the project, a move hailed by Metro Transit and Bi-State Development. Bi-State officials said in a release that the project will "improve transit security, provide new access and amenities, and enhance the overall experience for Metro Transit riders."

The developer, Tegethoff Development, has been working on the project since 2018 with the aim to "re-engage the historic intersection" and energize the neighborhood, Principal Jeff Tegethoff said. The site previously held parking for the nearby Forest Park-DeBaliviere Transit Center, as well as a retail strip center. The project received $14.1 million in tax increment financing from the city last year.

"We need people with vision in St. Louis, and Jeff is one of them," Taulby Roach, president and CEO of Bi-State Development, said Tuesday.

