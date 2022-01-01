Mixed-use project planned at World News site in Clayton

HDA Architects hopes to build a hotel, ground-floor restaurant, multifamily residential and parking structure at the site in downtown Clayton.

CLAYTON, Mo. — A mixed-use redevelopment is being proposed in Clayton at the site of World News, which announced earlier this month that it is closing.

HDA Architects hopes to build a hotel, ground-floor restaurant, multifamily residential and parking structure at the site in downtown Clayton, located at the southeast corner of Central Avenue and Forsyth Boulevard.

A public meeting or “community conversation” will be held for public feedback on the project from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Ave., according to a notice posted by the city.

“The purpose of the meeting is to provide early and informal information and notification to the public, to generate discussion, and determine to what extent there are community comments and concerns relative to this proposed project,” the city said.

No other details of the project were immediately available. Representatives of HDA didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

An entity tied to Montgomery Bank owns the property that houses World News, and it's been mentioned previously as a possible site for redevelopment. Restaurant Mother's Fish is also located in the building, named Roberta C. Selvidge.

