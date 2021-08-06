Mizzou business college receives $5M gift to help underrepresented students

The College of Business also seeks to raise another $12 million over 10 years to support the college’s inclusion, diversity and equity efforts

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri-Columbia has received a $5 million commitment to establish a program at the Trulaske College of Business providing scholarships and other support to students in need and from underrepresented groups.

Pinney Allen and her family made the commitment to establish the Allen Access Program, university officials announced Thursday. The funding consists of a $3 million contribution from Pinney Allen and her husband, Charles Miller III, and $2 million from the estate of Allen’s brother, W.D. Allen, for whom the program is named. W.D. Allen currently is an adjunct professor at the College of Business and coordinator of its Allen Angel Capital Education Program.

The College of Business also seeks to raise another $12 million over 10 years to support the Allen Access Program and the college’s inclusion, diversity and equity efforts, officials said. Ernst & Young LLP, a member firm of the global professional services organization EY, also announced a $375,000 gift to create the EY Fund for Diversity and Inclusion in the College of Business, kicking off the college's efforts to raise the additional funds.

The business college's other access programs, such as Vasey Academy and Heartland Scholars, will fall under the Allen Access Program umbrella officials said.

“The Allen Access Program will create more opportunities for students who want to take advantage of Mizzou’s world-class business education programs,” Mun Y. Choi, president of the University of Missouri, said in a statement. “This kind of support from our community highlights the impact that Mizzou has far and wide.”