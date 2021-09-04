Mizzou receives $1M donation to support autism research

The gift will establish the Ron Ashworth Endowed Professorship of Child Development

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri - Columbia has received a $1 million gift from alumni Bill and Nancy Thompson to support autism research and other child development services.

The gift will establish the Ron Ashworth Endowed Professorship of Child Development, which is named after the longtime board chair of the Thompson Foundation and supporter of the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders at Mizzou, according to a release.

“We are grateful for the continued support the Thompsons have expressed throughout the years, and their generosity will allow us to provide improved clinical care and achieve critical breakthroughs in research related to autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders,” UM President Mun Choi said. “This endowed professorship is a very fitting tribute to Ron Ashworth, as his dedication to helping patients and their families demonstrates his tireless advocacy for advancing autism services in Missouri.”

Thompson Center Director of Medical Services Ben Black will hold the professorship. He is also a professor at Mizzou’s school of medicine.

“This is a great honor, and I know this is going to help give the Thompson Center more flexibility to grow the programs and services that positively impact our patients,” Black said in a statement. “Ron Ashworth has been instrumental in helping to develop our strategic plan for the future. He is a true partner in our mission.”

Click here for the full story.