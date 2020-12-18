Mizzou engineering school snags nearly $3M donation

"This gift celebrates the future of Mizzou’s academic excellence, and we’re grateful to Sharon Langenbeck for her generosity"

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri-Columbia officials said Wednesday that an alumna has made a $2.85 million gift to its College of Engineering.

The estate gift, from alumna Sharon Langenbeck, consists of $2 million to fund an endowed chair and $850,000 to fund an endowed student fellowship, both in mechanical and aerospace engineering, officials said.

Langenbeck, who earned her bachelor's and master's degrees at Mizzou, in 1979 became the first woman to graduate from the College of Engineering with a doctorate in mechanical and aerospace engineering. Her career in the aerospace industry included 17 years at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, from which she retired in 2008. Langenbeck became president of international service organization Zonta International in July this year.

“This gift celebrates the future of Mizzou’s academic excellence, and we’re grateful to Sharon Langenbeck for her generosity,” said Mun Choi, Mizzou chancellor and University of Missouri System president. “Our students and faculty are helping solve the world’s toughest problems. With her gift, future generations will be able to follow in Sharon’s footsteps.”