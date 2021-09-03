Mizzou receives $11M gift to establish new imaging center for veterinary medicine college

"Mizzou is home to world-class medical imaging resources, and now, with this gift, we can honor the Linnersons' legacy by taking our research to the next level."

ST. LOUIS — University of Missouri - Columbia officials on Monday announced it received an $11 million estate gift for its College of Veterinary Medicine, making it the veterinary college's largest gift ever.

The gift, from the estate of late Mizzou alumni Glenn Linnerson and his wife, Nancy Linnerson, will establish the Dr. Glenn R. and Nancy A. Linnerson Imaging Center.

"Together with the MU Research Reactor and the upcoming NextGen Precision Health building, these facilities will help accelerate new pharmaceutical drugs and biomedical devices to improve patient care," Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri, said in a statement. "Mizzou is home to world-class medical imaging resources, and now, with this gift, we can honor the Linnersons' legacy by taking our research to the next level."

Both Nancy and Glenn Linnerson graduated from Mizzou in 1954. He graduated from the veterinary college, while Nancy graduated with a degree in human environmental sciences, officials said.

The new imaging center will benefit both humans and animals, according to Carolyn Henry, dean of the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine.

"The Linnerson Imaging Center will do just that by equipping the College of Veterinary Medicine to play an essential role in translational medicine at MU and beyond," she said. "We are so grateful to the Linnersons and this estate gift, which is the single largest gift our college has ever received."

