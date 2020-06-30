Mizzou shares plan for in-person classes this fall

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Officials at the University of Missouri — Columbia have created plans for in-person classes this fall based on advice from public health officials, its own medical experts and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We have been working diligently to welcome our students, faculty and staff back to campus this fall while creating a safe environment for teaching, learning and working," Mun Choi, UM System president and MU chancellor, said in a statement. "We are fortunate to have a talented team of more than 135 professionals who have been working for months to determine the details of our reopening plan. Our campus benefits tremendously from our world-class medical experts and extensive health care system, which is right here on campus."