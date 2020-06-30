Mizzou shares plan for in-person classes this fall

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Officials at the University of Missouri — Columbia have created plans for in-person classes this fall based on advice from public health officials, its own medical experts and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those plans include protocols for face coverings, contact tracing and online training. The university begins classes Monday, Aug. 24.
"We have been working diligently to welcome our students, faculty and staff back to campus this fall while creating a safe environment for teaching, learning and working," Mun Choi, UM System president and MU chancellor, said in a statement. "We are fortunate to have a talented team of more than 135 professionals who have been working for months to determine the details of our reopening plan. Our campus benefits tremendously from our world-class medical experts and extensive health care system, which is right here on campus."
The current plan for in-person classes includes:
- Face coverings will be required in classrooms and are recommended in buildings where social distancing is not possible. Students, faculty and staff should supply their own masks, though the university will have a small backup supply, officials said.
- If anyone on campus tests positive for Covid-19, the university will work with public health officials to conduct contact tracing.
- All students will have to participate in training on fall semester practices and expectations before returning or arriving to campus. The online training is currently being developed.
