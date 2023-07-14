Mizzou football star Luther Burden III lands endorsement deal with Commerce Bank

“I love St. Louis and giving back to the community that has supported me for so long,” Burden said in a statement.

ST. LOUIS — A University of Missouri-Columbia football star has entered into another endorsement deal with a local company.

Luther Burden III, a wide receiver for the Mizzou Tigers, has inked a name, image and likeness sponsorship with Commerce Bank. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Commerce Bank said its agreement with Burden will involve the wide receiver sharing online posts about being a customer of the bank while also offering “helpful tips for those new to the world of banking.”

“I love St. Louis and giving back to the community that has supported me for so long,” Burden said in a statement. “As I meet fans, I realize that many look up to me, so I want to make sure I set a good example. I’m glad I can share what I learn from Commerce about managing money and growing my credit with my followers.”