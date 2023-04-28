Mizzou names new business school dean

Rajagopalan currently is dean of the College of Business at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb County, a role he's held since 2016.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Balaji Rajagopalan has been named dean of the Robert J. Trulaske Sr. College of Business at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Rajagopalan currently is dean of the College of Business at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb County, a role he's held since 2016. He succeeds Chris Robert, an associate professor in Trulaske's management department who has served as the college's interim dean since December 2021 when Ajay Vinze exited after being named to the post in 2016.

Mizzou's Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Latha Ramchand said of Rajagopalan in a statement, “For just over 20 years, he has served at several institutions in academic and administrative leadership roles, created new and innovative programs at home and abroad, and developed programming leading to synergistic industry partnerships. I look forward to working with him as he leads the Trulaske College of Business to achieve bigger goals.”

