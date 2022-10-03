Mizzou to host football game in St. Louis in 2023. And other games are coming too.

The game is part of "Mizzou to The Lou Series," which will involve Mizzou staging several athletic events in the St. Louis region in 2023 and 2024.

ST. LOUIS — The University of Missouri-Columbia will play one of its football games in St. Louis in 2023, an event that will be part of a series of Mizzou athletic events slated to be hosted locally.

Mizzou’s Sept. 23, 2023, matchup against the University of Memphis’ football team will be held at The Dome at America’s Center, Mizzou announced Monday. The game was initially scheduled to be played at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis.

The contest against Memphis is being held at The Dome through a partnership between Mizzou and the St. Louis Sports Commission. The two organizations said the football game is part of "Mizzou to The Lou Series," which will involve Mizzou staging several athletic events in the St. Louis region in 2023 and 2024.

Terms of the deal weren't provided.

While Mizzou said Monday it plans to host multiple athletic events in St. Louis, it did not share details of any additional contests that will be played locally. It said it will share more information about the new series in the future.

